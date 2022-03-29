Robert Mueller Appointed Special Counsel For Smith-Rock Oscars Investigation; Will Smith Unfazed By Announcement, Expects Favorable Verdict

LOS ANGELES, CA - The Academy has announced it will investigate the Oscars incident involving Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. Former FBI Director and head of Donald Trump’s Russia investigation, Robert Mueller will serve as special counsel to oversee the investigation.

Robert Mueller, gathered heavy criticism on his handling of the Trump-Russia investigation in 2019. He is now known for providing long, inconclusive, multi-part, written reports while delivering less than 10-minute verbal statement on the matter including the now famous “does not conclude but also does not exonerate” conclusion on whether Trump committed a crime of obstruction of justice.

Will Smith is reportedly relieved to hear about Mueller’s assignment as he does not expect the Academy to hold him accountable for his actions. “Bring it on, Bobby Three Sticks,” said Smith in a statement, “Hollywood needs a 500-page Mueller report to read as much as a script to Wild Wild West 2”.

Donald Trump released a statement on the matter as well – “Mueller’s a nice guy. But he doesn’t have the courage to go against Big Hollywood. Will Smith will get through this. I wish him well.”