Donald Trump To Film A Commercial For McDonalds and He Agrees To Get Paid In Big Macs

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - The word on the streets of the Big Apple, is that the twice-impeached, Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump has agreed to film a commercial for McDonalds.

Mr. Melania Trump will film the commercial in Central Park, where he will be sitting by the pond and suddenly a swan walks up behind him and takes a Big Mac out of his hand.

The Trumptard chases the swan and manages to wrestle away the burger from the evil thug bird; but not before the orange asshole slips into the pound, causing his toupee to get totally soaked, fall off, and sink all the way to the bottom of the pond.

A spokesperson for McDonalds stated that the predatorial racist agreed to forego any monetary payment in lieu of receiving gift certificates for 400 free Big Macs.

SIDENOTE: The Scuttlebutt Review has just stated that the lying bitch (Trump) has NOW ballooned up to 369 pounds!