Donald Trump To Film A Commercial For McDonalds and He Agrees To Get Paid In Big Macs

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 12 March 2022

Melania remarked to Anderson Cooper that Donaldo was so happy to get paid in Big Macs that he wet his MAGA boxer shorts.

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - The word on the streets of the Big Apple, is that the twice-impeached, Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump has agreed to film a commercial for McDonalds.

Mr. Melania Trump will film the commercial in Central Park, where he will be sitting by the pond and suddenly a swan walks up behind him and takes a Big Mac out of his hand.

The Trumptard chases the swan and manages to wrestle away the burger from the evil thug bird; but not before the orange asshole slips into the pound, causing his toupee to get totally soaked, fall off, and sink all the way to the bottom of the pond.

A spokesperson for McDonalds stated that the predatorial racist agreed to forego any monetary payment in lieu of receiving gift certificates for 400 free Big Macs.

SIDENOTE: The Scuttlebutt Review has just stated that the lying bitch (Trump) has NOW ballooned up to 369 pounds!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

