Donald Trump Gets Bit On His Fat Ass By a Skunk

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 11 March 2022

image for Donald Trump Gets Bit On His Fat Ass By a Skunk
The skunk that bit Trump is rabid, but DJT is not worried because he has his two Covid shoots and six boosters.

ROTTEN PEACHES, Georgia - (Sports Satire) - Reporter Kitty Segovia with the iNews News Agency broke the story that Old Donald J. Trump got bit by a skunk as he was playing golf.

An eyewitness told Miss Segovia that DJT had just stepped onto the green at the 13th hole, when out from a mimosa bush, an adult female skunk appeared and it ran towards Melania's predatorial husband.

The eyewitness, who only gave her initials (X.Y.), said that the Trumptard screamed at the top of his racist lungs like a seventh grade schoolgirl.

The skunk was tased before it could get within 9 feet of the cheating golfer.

However, Trump did end up with a visible pee spot on his Robert De Niro Designer Slacks, which he tried to pass off as merely being sweat. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald Trump

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more