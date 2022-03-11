Donald Trump Gets Bit On His Fat Ass By a Skunk

ROTTEN PEACHES, Georgia - (Sports Satire) - Reporter Kitty Segovia with the iNews News Agency broke the story that Old Donald J. Trump got bit by a skunk as he was playing golf.

An eyewitness told Miss Segovia that DJT had just stepped onto the green at the 13th hole, when out from a mimosa bush, an adult female skunk appeared and it ran towards Melania's predatorial husband.

The eyewitness, who only gave her initials (X.Y.), said that the Trumptard screamed at the top of his racist lungs like a seventh grade schoolgirl.

The skunk was tased before it could get within 9 feet of the cheating golfer.

However, Trump did end up with a visible pee spot on his Robert De Niro Designer Slacks, which he tried to pass off as merely being sweat. ■