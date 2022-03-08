Marjorie Taylor Greene Will Be Selling GOP Panties With All The Profits Going To Pay For Trump’s Legal Defense

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 8 March 2022

image for Marjorie Taylor Greene Will Be Selling GOP Panties With All The Profits Going To Pay For Trump’s Legal Defense
Patriotic stars & stripes panties have been a best seller for years

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – The Hearsay Today News Agency has reported that the Trumptard’s lawyer fees have already exceeded $8 million.

Reporter Abby Yukon noted that the avowed racist is used to stiffing any and all attorneys, construction workers, electricians, plumbers, and even maids.

Trump is regarded as the biggest cheapskate to ever come down the pike.

But one of his ex-girlfriends, Cong. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who says she has a soft spot in her heart and in her boom-boom for Trumpy is going to be selling GOP panties, will all of the proceeds going to help pay for his legal defense.

Taylor Greene has said that the panties, which come in half a dozen colors including MAGA Red will be priced at $35 each or 2 for $74.89.

When asked if the panties were manufactured in the US, MTG replied “Fucking yes, they were.”

[EDITOR’S NOTE: Marjorie is damn liar, just like her ex-boyfriend Donaldo. Info guru Andy Cohen knows for a fact that a panties company in Shanghai, China manufactured the GOP panties.]

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

