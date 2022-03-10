HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - Every Hollywood movie publication is singing the praises of the latest installment in the Batman franchise.

Hollywood Innuendo writer Fajita San Guacamole wrote that Rob Pattinson is the sexiest of any of the previous Batman's, adding that in the film, he actually sings in three languages including Bolivian, Slovenian, and Mescalero Apache.

She noted that the scene where he and the Catwoman, who is portrayed by Zoe Krautz, engage in a totally nude sex romp at the La Brea Tar Pits was alone worth the price of admission (which in Hollywood is $10).

And Tittle Tattle Tonight's senior reporter Pico de Gallo said that the fight scene between Batman and the 4 members of the KKK was realistic-as-hell.

He noted that the 4 KKKers were not actors, but actual white extremist members of the Mississippi Bouganvillea Chapter of The Entitled Imperial Wizards of The Benevolent Mimosa Empire.

LaLaLand Daily's Macadamia Honeysuckle said she loved the addition of the three new antagonists which included, The Peckerwood, The Asshole, and The Pussy Grabber.

The films writer Tabitha P. Gaucho, who is 8½ months pregnant, admitted that The Pussy Grabber was quasi based on Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump.

SIDENOTE: The movie was filmed entirely on location at The La Brea Tar Pits, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and in Mexicali, Mexico, which greatly resembles certain parts of East L.A.