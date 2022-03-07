50 Cent Hits Back at Fat Shamers with New Song

50 Cent may have been fat shamed on the internet, but he’s not letting it slow him down.

After his recent Super Bowl appearance, the rapper was mercilessly blasted on social media by critics and trolls who claimed that the musician has gained weight and who were determined to make jokes about it. When 50 recreated his famous “hanging upside down” stunt, debuted in a video years ago, KissChanel.com compared the rapper to a “fat bat.”

Not only is 50 laughing off attacks like this, he’s making the most of it. His new song “In da Pub” plays up his supposed appetite for food with good humor and a familiar beat.

Here’s the lyrics:

In da Pub

Go, go, go, go, go, go

Go, shorty

To da pub

Eatin fries, eatin’ wings

In da pub, in da pub

We gon' drink Pepsi like it's your birthday

We eat like it's your birthday

You can find me in the pub, bucket full of grub

Look, mami, I got leg, if you into chicken legs

I'm into chicks and hog, I ain't into makin' love

So come give me a hug, if you into lots of blub

When I pull out up front, you see the Benz on dubs

When I roll 20 McNuggets deep, it's 20 in the club

Niggas heard I fuck with Capt. D, now they wanna show me love

When you sell like Col. Sanders, the hoes they wanna fuck

But, homie, ain't nothing change Big Macs down, G's up

I see Xzibit in the Cut, that nigga got love handles

If you watch how I move, you'll mistake me for a blimp

Been hit wit' some indigestion, might walk wit' a limp

In the hood, in L.A, they saying "50 you fat”

They like me, I want them to love my flab

I'm full of tacos man, burrito on my mind

I got a mill out the flour and I'm still on the sauce (enchilada)

Now shorty said she feeling my style, she feeling my gut

Her girlfriend wanna get big and they ready to chow

My flour, my show, brought me the dough

That bought me all my grease and things

My bread, my beer, triple X clothes, my

Look, nigga, I into fried food and I ain't change

Vegan, you mad? I thought that you'd be happy I made it

I'm that cat in the kitchen toasting the French bread

You that skinny ass nigga trying to pull me back right?

When my jaws get to bumpin' in the pub it's on

I you look away from yo sandwich, look back it’s gone

If you talking 'bout money, homie, I ain't concerned

If the niggas hate then let 'em hate and watch the doughnuts pile up

I'm into eatin’ out, I ain't into makin' love

Don't try to act like you ain't eat no fried food either, nigga

We in the pub all the time, nigga, about to run to the bathroom...