50 Cent Hits Back at Fat Shamers with New Song

50 Cent may have been fat shamed on the internet, but he’s not letting it slow him down.
After his recent Super Bowl appearance, the rapper was mercilessly blasted on social media by critics and trolls who claimed that the musician has gained weight and who were determined to make jokes about it. When 50 recreated his famous “hanging upside down” stunt, debuted in a video years ago, KissChanel.com compared the rapper to a “fat bat.”
Not only is 50 laughing off attacks like this, he’s making the most of it. His new song “In da Pub” plays up his supposed appetite for food with good humor and a familiar beat.
Here’s the lyrics:
In da Pub
Go, go, go, go, go, go
Go, shorty
To da pub
Eatin fries, eatin’ wings
In da pub, in da pub
We gon' drink Pepsi like it's your birthday
We eat like it's your birthday
You can find me in the pub, bucket full of grub
Look, mami, I got leg, if you into chicken legs
I'm into chicks and hog, I ain't into makin' love
So come give me a hug, if you into lots of blub
When I pull out up front, you see the Benz on dubs
When I roll 20 McNuggets deep, it's 20 in the club
Niggas heard I fuck with Capt. D, now they wanna show me love
When you sell like Col. Sanders, the hoes they wanna fuck
But, homie, ain't nothing change Big Macs down, G's up
I see Xzibit in the Cut, that nigga got love handles
If you watch how I move, you'll mistake me for a blimp
Been hit wit' some indigestion, might walk wit' a limp
In the hood, in L.A, they saying "50 you fat”
They like me, I want them to love my flab
I'm full of tacos man, burrito on my mind
I got a mill out the flour and I'm still on the sauce (enchilada)
Now shorty said she feeling my style, she feeling my gut
Her girlfriend wanna get big and they ready to chow
My flour, my show, brought me the dough
That bought me all my grease and things
My bread, my beer, triple X clothes, my
Look, nigga, I into fried food and I ain't change
Vegan, you mad? I thought that you'd be happy I made it
I'm that cat in the kitchen toasting the French bread
You that skinny ass nigga trying to pull me back right?
When my jaws get to bumpin' in the pub it's on
I you look away from yo sandwich, look back it’s gone
If you talking 'bout money, homie, I ain't concerned
If the niggas hate then let 'em hate and watch the doughnuts pile up
I'm into eatin’ out, I ain't into makin' love
Don't try to act like you ain't eat no fried food either, nigga
We in the pub all the time, nigga, about to run to the bathroom...