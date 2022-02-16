Dr. Dre Defeats Snoop Dogg In Crotch-Grabbing Super Bowl Halftime Show

BILLINGSGATE POST: For Crotch-Grabbing fans, the Super Bowl halftime show lived up to expectations. With the Over-Under Line set at 78 on how many times Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg would grab their respective crotches during their performances, Dr. Dre won hands down, defeating Snoop Dogg 61 - 47, the most one-sided score since Michael Jackson fumbled his unit during Super Bowl XXVII back in 1993.

Snoop Dogg apologized to his fans, claiming that he hasn’t been the same since he was sued by underage girls who appeared with him in “Girls Gone Wild: Doggy Style” back in 2003.

Dr. Dre, on the other hand - the one that wasn’t on his crotch - said that “the camera don’t lie. I just wish I had three hands so I could do it while playing the piano.”

Eminem and Mary J. Bilge also appeared in the half-time show, but were not factors in the crotch-grabbing contest. Eminem knew he couldn’t compete and took a knee instead. Mary J. Bilge pouted her lips; “That’s what boys do. What’s a nice girl to do?”

Dr. Slim: “It would have been a scoreless tie if they would have tied their hands behind their backs.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dr. Dude. But they don’t pay you for scratching your ass.”