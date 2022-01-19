Kanye West to Record a 4,000 Word Rap Song with Luke Bryan, Honey Boo Boo, Black Kitty Meow Meow

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – Kanye West has just announced that he will soon be entering into the Guinness Book of World Records.

It is no secret that ever since West the Pest’s wife, the sultry, sexy, humongous-assed Kim Kardashian dumped his ass, Kanye has been as sad as a woodpecker who has lost his pecker (the one on his head not the one in his crotch region).

Kanye said that he did almost get a brand new girlfriend, but he blew it, when deep in the throes of passion, he called the woman by Kim’s nickname “Fat Ass.”

Well needless to say the woman was none too happy about that Freudian Slip.

So after that catapulted him deep into a state of saddened sadness, Kanye has decided to record a song that will get rid of his sadistic sadness and get him into the record books.

So he got together with Luke Bryan and the two wrote a 4,000 word rap song titled, "Hey Lissen Up My Bitch, This Brutha Needs Me Summa Dat Booty And I Means Like Now Felicia."

Singing on the song along with Kanye and Luke will be the former Little Honey Boo Boo and hip hop artist Black Kitty Meow Meow.