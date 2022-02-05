Mayan Chief Hokum Predicts Cincinnati By 3 In Super Bowl

BILLINGSGATE POST: Mayan Chief Hokum XXXIV, who can trace his lineage back to the original Chief Hokum (Circa 614 AD) picked the Cincinnati Bengals to defeat the LA Rams in the Super Bowl next week.

Hokum I, the first in a long line of professional Mayan bookies, unsuccessfully predicted the World doomsday to occur in 2020, but didn’t live long enough to see his prediction fall flat. Hokum XXXIV evidently picked up his ancestor’s genetic code. Starting in 1967, he predicted the Kansas City Chiefs over the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl I. His losing streak since then remains one of the curiosities in sports betting.

The current Chief Hokum, who divides time between his temple in Guatemala and Las Vegas, is confident that the Bengals will extend his losing streak; however, he will place his bet on the Rams, who are 4 point favorites.

Dr. Slim: “The late Jimmy the Greek would remind his listeners that there are more bank presidents in jail than bookmakers.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dr. Dude, Chief Hokum said he loved the Washington Redskins. Wore his war bonnet to games.”