Dieting man disappoints online date

Having recently lost 4 and a half stone, Thomas Thompson was feeling good about himself, only for the look of disgust on his date's face to dent his confidence.

'I have a thing for bulkier chaps,' said date Zoe, 'and in his photos Tom was bulkier, and just my type really, but when he walked in the room, all trim, happy and handsome, and the waitress started flirting with him, I just knew that it was just going to be yet another evening looking into the eyes of a handsome and attractive man, and I have had enough evenings like that.'

'I know I look different to my photos,' said Tom, 'all of my friends said I should change them, but they are three months old, and I always think that it is better to surprise a date than disappoint them.'

'No, we didn't exactly hit if of. I have had my three jabs, and she is a covid denier,' continued Tom.

'Still, onwards and upwards!'