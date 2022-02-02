Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Patrick Mahomes Plan on Watching Super Bowl LVI at Tony Romo’s House

DALLAS – (Sports Satire) – So now that the NFL’s top three quarterbacks are not going to get to go to the Super Bowl, CBS analyst and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has invited the threesome to his Dallas mansion (Casa Romo) to watch the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to Zorro La Bamba with the Sports Bet Gazette, Brady was the first to accept the offer saying that he loves Texas and it’s year-round springtime weather, along with the sexy Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders.

Rodgers noted that he loves Texas because of it’s amazing Tex-Mex cuisine including fajitas, enchiladas, tamales, tacos, tostadas, fried jalapenos, guacamole, and for desert sopapillas.

He then added, and the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders.

Mahomes simply said that he has always looked up to Tony (Romo) and how he always smiled even though he never got to go to the Super Bowl.

SIDENOTE: Romo said that he is having the get-together catered by Tex-Mex Cuisine Is Us from Fort Worth.