The Former King of Fox News, Bill O’Reilly Is Now Begging Friends For Money

Bill O'Reilly, who was once "The King of Fox News" is now just a simple, disgraced predator.

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – In a perfect example, of how someone can one day be on top of the world and the next day, be in the darkest cess pool imaginable meet Bill O'Reilly.

Such is what happened to the man who was as arrogant, and as sarcastic, and as mean as they come.

Bill O’Reilly on several occasions actually bit some of his guests, who dared to go against Bill-O’s beliefs.

Mr. O, even got so angry at one of his Democratic guests that he actually bit the woman’s pet Pomeranian. Well that act of ignorance cost B.O. $900,000.

And now after paying off countless woman for illegally touching them on their bazongas, keisters, and hoohas; the once highly respected Fox Wonder Boy is now having to beg his friends and ex-co-workers for money.

Sean Hannity said that Bill asked him for $55 to buy some gas for his Kia Sorento (which he has since had to sell). Tucker Carlson said he asked him for $22 to buy a hamburger, and Laura Ingraham said he asked her for $19 to buy some Glow-in-the-Dark Condoms.

SIDENOTE: Infor guru Andy Cohen said that he heard that the powers-that-be at Fox have informed all security guards that if the has-been douche bag shows up to apprehend him immediately and hold him for the NYPD.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

