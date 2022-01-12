Sean Hannity Says Trump Lost, He Got His Ass Kicked! So His Butt-Hurt Supporters Need To Get a Life and Move On

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 12 January 2022

image for Sean Hannity Says Trump Lost, He Got His Ass Kicked! So His Butt-Hurt Supporters Need To Get a Life and Move On
The new slogan of Trump's base?: Make America SPELL Again.

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – Oh how times have changed. There was a time when Sean Hannity and Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump were as close as two gonads in a scrotum sack.

Every night on his Fox show, Sean “Fred Flinstone” Hannity would sing the praises of DJT as if he were the next Abraham Lincoln.

Well now, after riding on the Trumptard’s oversized coattails, Sean has seen the light. He has woken up his old Rip Van Winkle ass, and he has come over to the side of righteousness, honesty, compassion, and the place where sexual perverts, Nazi’s, and pussy grabbers are not welcome.

Sean told his personal chauffeur in confidence that soon, other die-hard, stubborn-assed, Trumpsters will be abandoning the orange circus clown as if he has a first degree case of the Cambodian Clap.

SIDENOTE: Trump is so upset at the fact that Hannity stabbed him in the back, that he has told sons Eric and Don Jr., to put out the word that Sean regularly smokes Durango Bango Marijuana.

