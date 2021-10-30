Former NFL Quarterback Colin Kaepernick Files a $29.3 Million Lawsuit Against Donald J. Trump

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 30 October 2021

image for Former NFL Quarterback Colin Kaepernick Files a $29.3 Million Lawsuit Against Donald J. Trump
Kaepernick told Anderson Cooper that Trump reached out to him and apologized like the little effen bitch he is.

SAN FRANCISCO – (Sports Satire) – An attorney for ex-NFL quarterback with the San Francisco 49ers, Colin Kaepernick has just filed a motion to initiate a lawsuit against Donald Jonathan Trump on grounds of Habeas Footballitis Factorelli.

Kaepernick’s attorney,, the gorgeously sexy Ginger Allred has filed the lawsuit in the amount of $29.3 million, which is what the former 49ers quarterback lost due to the Trumptard acting like a total and complete buffoonistic asshole, as well as a racist, a bigot, and a shithead.

Trump reportedly stated to his BFF Sean Hannity, that he may be a racist, a bigot, and even a shithead, but he is certainly not a buffoon.

Hercules Confetti, a reporter with The Sporting Chance Magazine says that he spoke to info guru Andy Cohen, and AC feels that Colin has a fantastic case against the man that is even more hated than Hitler, Hirohito, and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Meanwhile, according to Maria Bartiromo, who is one of Trump’s three girlfriends, “Old Baby Fingers” is extremely concerned about the lawsuit and he has reached out to Miss Allred about settling out of court.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Colin KaepernickSean Hannity

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more