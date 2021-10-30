SAN FRANCISCO – (Sports Satire) – An attorney for ex-NFL quarterback with the San Francisco 49ers, Colin Kaepernick has just filed a motion to initiate a lawsuit against Donald Jonathan Trump on grounds of Habeas Footballitis Factorelli.

Kaepernick’s attorney,, the gorgeously sexy Ginger Allred has filed the lawsuit in the amount of $29.3 million, which is what the former 49ers quarterback lost due to the Trumptard acting like a total and complete buffoonistic asshole, as well as a racist, a bigot, and a shithead.

Trump reportedly stated to his BFF Sean Hannity, that he may be a racist, a bigot, and even a shithead, but he is certainly not a buffoon.

Hercules Confetti, a reporter with The Sporting Chance Magazine says that he spoke to info guru Andy Cohen, and AC feels that Colin has a fantastic case against the man that is even more hated than Hitler, Hirohito, and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Meanwhile, according to Maria Bartiromo, who is one of Trump’s three girlfriends, “Old Baby Fingers” is extremely concerned about the lawsuit and he has reached out to Miss Allred about settling out of court.