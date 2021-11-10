An Extremely Upset Geraldo Rivera Calls Fellow Fox News Hosts Who Are Vaccinated, Hypocrites For Telling Their Viewers To Not Get The Vaccine

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – Geraldo Rivera is one of the most respected employees at the GOP Fox network.

Rivera never misses an opportunity to argue with his fellow Foxers, who most of the time end up looking silly-as-shit trying to go tit-for-tat with the unrivaled master of mayhem.

Ominium Gatherum reporter Ashburn Wasabi recently stated that no one at Fox, not Sean Hannity, not Tucker Carlson, and certainly not that piss-faced still-wet-behind-the-ears punk Greg Gutfeld can hold a candle to Geraldo.

Rivera, has spent most of his life embarrassing those who dare to confront him in a journalistic ping-pong match; most notably one of the most arrogant, sacracastic, hollier-than-thou individuals on TV, Dan Bongino, who just happens to be a three-time loser getting clobbered in his three attempts to get elected to congress.

Rivera, time-after-time has made Fox ‘talking heads’ appear like nothing more than Ringling Brothers, Barnum & Bailey Circus clowns.

Geraldo the great is Mount Everest, and his fellow Faux Newsers are merely mole hills.

SIDENOTE: Wasabi says that he has heard that CNN and MSNBC are both trying to lure Geraldo the Great, away from Fox with very lucrative offers that include trips to Dubai, Lamborghinis, and dilly dallies with some of the world’s sexiest women.