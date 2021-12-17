Britney Spears Admits She’s Dating Billionaire Elon Musk

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – The National Rumblings News Agency has just broken the romantic story about Britney Spears and Elon Musk.

NRNA writer Traci Diddle learned that the “Come Back Kid,” Britney, has been secretly dating billionaire space exploration guru Elon Musk.

The two reportedly meet in exotic places such as Cancun (Mexico), Dubai (India), Honolulu (Hawaii), and Detroit (Michigan) [?].

Miss Diddle states that Britney is as happy as a nymphomaniac in a Washington state lumberjack camp.

Meanwhile Musk just quietly takes it all in stride, revealing that Brit has the cutest nipples he's seen in at least the past 17 years.

He shyly added that her tattoo of a Hostess Twinkie on her left tonsil looks so real.

SIDENOTE: Info guru Andy Cohen said that Britney told him that she has never enjoyed boinking as much as she does with "El."