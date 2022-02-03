Trump Begs Fox News To Please Keep Showing His Campaign Rallies – Fox Says No, Adding That He’s Just a “Has Been”

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 3 February 2022

image for Trump Begs Fox News To Please Keep Showing His Campaign Rallies – Fox Says No, Adding That He’s Just a “Has Been”
NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – The network that once thought that Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump, was the greatest leader since Adolf Hitler has changed their effing tune.

And the two Foxers that are leading the charge are none other than Trump’s two biggest ass-kissers, Sean “Fred Flintstone” Hannity and Tucker “Freak Face” Carlson.

Hannity, who has been rumored to actually be the Trumptard’s kissing buddy, has made it abundantly clear that he no longer thinks that DJT is the greatest thing since ribbed condoms.

Carlson, who always had that creepy-as-shit deer-in-the-headlights-look, recently told his alleged lover, Marjorie Taylor Greene, that he has blocked the predatorial predator.

Meanwhile Fox News has stated that the last Trump rally that they televised, two days ago, only drew 209 viewers, and out of those 193 were in the reddest state in the nation; Alabama.

So as Stormy Daniels once told “Tiny Pee-Pee Boy” Trump, “Arrivederci bitch!”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

