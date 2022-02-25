The Freedom Truck Convoy Is Headed For Ukraine

The Freedom Truck Convoy is no longer a sissy, thumb-sucking group blocking roads in Canada and the United States protesting the Covid pandemic measures. Instead, calling themselves Free Ukraine Truck Drivers, they are mobilizing and driving their big rigs to Ukraine. First, they'll be airlifted over the Atlantic, land in Poland, go straight to Ukraine, then toward the Russian.

The big-rig drivers intend to block and stop the Russian invasion. And this time, the truckers mean Business. And they spell Business with a capital B.

Will they carry weapons?

They won't need weapons, as they'll have those threatening big rigs, dirty looks, and air horn blasters. But, of course, no one messes with air horn blasters.

Additionally, more truckers are driving up to Ukraine from France and Germany. Italy is also gearing up, and who knew Spain and Portugal had eight-wheelers. All drive to Ukraine.

The big rigs intend to stop the Russian invasion by blocking their tanks, missile vehicles, military transport, and Russian foot soldiers marching into Ukraine.

Putin is trying to mobilize Russian truck drivers, but Russian drivers refuse to drive against the brotherhood of truck drivers.

Not about to remain on the side road of history during this Russian invasion, food truckers promise Ukrainian soldiers hot meals.

A Russian sniper sitting in a tank turret during a snowstorm is tempted by the aroma of a Mexican taco truck. He could put his rifle down, climb out of his tank, walk a half-mile toward the scent of the taco truck and order a chicken taco with avocado, cheese, cilantro, beans, lettuce, and salsa. O'le!

Freedom for Ukraine. Peace for Russia. Nuremberg for Putin.

