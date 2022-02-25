The Spoof Gets Out Spoofed

Geez! The Spoof was out-spoofed in its most outlandishness and not by the Marks Brothers or The Three Stooges. The Spoof was out-spoofed by a White House deputy press secretary. (But good company!)

After his tweet, White House Press Secretary Andrew Bates's words melted his Twitter account and sent Spoof writers back to the writing table with a WOW challenge: How to write super really, really mean.

Mr. Andrew Bates, the White House deputy press secretary, wrote: "Trump and Putin are two nauseating, fearful pigs who hate what America stands for and whose every action is driven by their weakness and insecurity, rubbing their snouts together and celebrating as innocent people lose their lives."

WOW! Words like nauseating, fearful pigs, hate, and rubbing snouts together? The sirens would have gone off up at The Spoof editor's office.

What? The Spoof doesn't have an editor? There isn't an office? Not even a desk? No sirens? Do you mean all this time, despite Spoof writers using personal discipline and self-censorship, it was all for a bridge too near?

Ayeee! The horror!

Maybe SPOOF writers can now qualify to work in the White House press office. Why not? Of course, they'd have to start wearing actual clothes instead of pajamas, shoes, and not flip-flops, but certainly, they could write glowing resumes and threaten The Spoof blackmail if rejected.

Alternative facts? Hey, is there anything else?

