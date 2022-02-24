Russian President Putin Vows That After He Conquers Ukraine, He Will Move To Conquer France

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 24 February 2022

Putin said that one day Russian vodka will be the #1 liquor in the entire world.

MOSCOW – (World Satire) – The Vodkavich News Agency has stated that President Putin after he defeats Ukraine, will turn his communistic sights on the country whose official flag is the white flag.

When Putin was asked why he was going to invade France, which is known as the peaceful croissant nation, he simply replied, "Because I fucking can."

Putin then revealed that he has never liked France because of the fact that their wines have always put Russian vodka on the back burner.

SIDENOTE: Vladimir Putin, who is considered to be one of the shortest dictators in all of the world, said that he may invade Italy because of the fact that their wine has always delegated Russian vodka to the back seat.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

