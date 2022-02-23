Trump, Fox News Blame Biden for Weak Response to Putin. Also They Are Rooting for Putin.

Funny story written by Jaki Treehorn

Wednesday, 23 February 2022

image for Trump, Fox News Blame Biden for Weak Response to Putin. Also They Are Rooting for Putin.

Washington - Former President Donald Trump and Fox News hosts such as Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and their guests were busy blaming Joe Biden for not strongly standing up to Russian President Vladimir Putin as he prepares to invade Ukraine.

Also, Trump and Carlson were lavished praise upon the Russian leader for his attempts to eliminate a democratically elected government on it's borders.

"Putin is quite a guy, he's pretty smart and he outfoxed the Ukrainians, Biden and the rest of the Democrats. I wish I had been that smart on January 6th of last year" said the wannabe autocrat.

"Why are we protecting Ukraine?" added Carlson. "Democracy is dumb".

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpJoseph BidenVladimir Putin

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more