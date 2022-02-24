A C-5A Transport Plane Loaded With Hundreds of Ukrainian Refugees is Headed For Florida

MIAMI – (Satire News) – The Vox Populi News Agency is reporting that a cargo plane has just left the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv headed for Palm Beach, Florida, which is where the Trumps live.

VPNA senior writer Tapioca Swizzle stated that when Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump heard the news, he started jumping up and down in the kitchen of his Mar-a-Lago mansion screaming at the top of his tax-evading lungs that he will personally meet them at the airport and tell them to go back.

Reports coming from the Palm Beach Police Department have made it known that if the racist, sexual predator (aka Trump) sets one of his baby feet on airport property he will be handcuffed and arrested.

Meanwhile Melania told LeBron James (her boyfriend) that Donaldo has been crying like a little bitch ever since he saw the report on CNN.