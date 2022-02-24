France Unconditionally Surrenders

Funny story written by Dewani Unhatched

Thursday, 24 February 2022

image for France Unconditionally Surrenders
The French have 'no appetite for war; just raw onions and smelly cheese'.

According to unconfirmed reporters from Reuters French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that France has surrendered to advancing Russian forces in Ukraine, stating that the French have 'no appetite for war; just raw onions and smelly cheese'.

Though the terms of the surrender have not yet been made public it is understood that parts of France will be annexed by Russia including the French Riviera; a move that will allow Russian Oligarchs to continue to use their yachts and villas and not interrupt the constant flow of prostitutes and cocaine.

It is expected that Italy will announce its immediate surrender shortly.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

