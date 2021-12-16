Bezos, Musk, & Zuckerberg Form The Biggest Transformational Technological Company In The Entire World!

GALVESTON, Texas – (Satire News) – Three of the world’s richest dudes have just gotten together to form the world’s biggest corporation.

The company which has been named The 3 Kings, is based in Galveston, because the city gave them 203 acres free of charge.

The city council also voted to wave the city taxes as well as give the company free Spectrum cable TV, free electricity, free paint, and free Krispy Kreme Doughnuts for 5 years.

According to America’s number one information guru, Andy Cohen, the definition of transformational technology is technology that can facilitate and elongate physical, mental, emotional, and sexual joy through electrical impulses sent directly to orgasmic areas of ones body; such as the penis in males and the pussy in females.

Wall Street reports that The 3 Kings stock entered at $1.19 a share, and just a mere 4 days later it had hit $183.13 cents a share.

SIDENOTE: Noted Wall Street Analyst, Mindy May Mayfooker, predicts that by Valentine’s Day, the shares will reach $717.92 a share!!!