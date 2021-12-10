Michael Cohen, Trump’s Former Fixer, Says The Racist Needs To Go Away And Stay The F*ck There!

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 10 December 2021

image for Michael Cohen, Trump’s Former Fixer, Says The Racist Needs To Go Away And Stay The F*ck There!
Melania recently said that Donaldo is starting to look like a damn 'fooking' rotten tomato.

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – Wild Whispers News Agency reporter Margarita Mixx recently spoke with Donald Trump’s former attorney (and fixer) Michael Cohen, at a local Bagels & Stuff Diner in Manhattan.

Cohen, more than anyone else on Earth knows more about Trump than even Melania, Ivanka, and Stormy Daniels do.

The “Fixer” worked for the Trumptard for 10 years making sure that he stayed six feet ahead of the law.

He helped Trump avoid going to prison by fixing that, and taking care of this, and making sure that all of his illegal i’s were dotted and all his illegal t’s were crossed.

And what did Cohen receive in return? An allegorical knife in the back, from the meanest, nastiest, cruelest, self-centered, sexual preditorial bastards in the history of bastards!

“Baby Fingers” threw Michael under the bus, under the taxi, and under the 18-wheeler truck.

And so now, it is Michael’s turn to make Melania's piece-of-shit asshole husbandt (as she calls him) squirm like a whore in church.

Cohen told Miss Mixx that the bottom line, is that Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump needs to go away and stay the fuck there!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpMelania TrumpMichael CohenStormy Daniels

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more