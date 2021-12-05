Donald Trump Begs Colin Kaepernick To Please Forgive Him For Being Such a Racist Asshole

MAR-A-LAGO, Florida – (Sports Satire) – According to the Sports Bet Gazette, the former “Golfer-in-Chief,” Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump, has reached out to the super star NFL quarterback that he repeatedly insulted with his racist remarks.

SBG senior reporter Zorro La Bamba was the first to break the story, after he personally talked to the former first lady Melania Trump.

Mrs. Trump informed La Bamba, whom she has known for seven years, that all of a sudden after dining on 6 Big Macs, a family order of McNuggets, and a 64-ounce strawberry malt, Donaldo told her that he was going to contact Kaepernick and apologize to him for being such a damn, piece-of shit racist.

Melania was shocked and commented that she was so proud of her SOB “husband” for finally growing some balls, that she would have kissed him, except for the fact that he reeked of fast food and she is on the highly successful "Diet Water Only Diet."

SIDENOTE: La Bamba revealed that Kaepernick accepted the Trumptard’s apology saying that "Baby Fingers" is afraid-as-hell of going to hell.