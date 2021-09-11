Texas Governor Abolishes Rape

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

Austin, TX Wood Blister reporting. Gov. Greg Abbott, as he signed the most restrictive anti-abortion law in the country, explained why the law did not provide for abortion after six weeks in cases of rape or incest.

"We are abolishing rape and incest in Texas. That will be in the next bill to come out of the Republican legislature. Since there won't be any case of rape or incest, the anti-abortion law didn't have to make provisions for that."

When asked how Texas can abolish both rape and incest, he replied firmly: "We will prosecute all rapists and incestuous relatives so vigorously that the crime will simply disappear."

In 2020, with Abbott as governor, Texas had the highest number of reported rape cases in the United States: 14,824.