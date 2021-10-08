A woman held a cardboard sign reading:WHY DO OLD WHITE MEN GET TO DECIDE?

DECIDE what?

The woman was protesting women's health rights in front of the US Supreme Court, questioning why men decide.

The white men were the white male members of the US Supreme Court who would deliberate about when or if a woman had the right to terminate her pregnancy.

It wasn't his body; why his decision?

How come every man has the right to reproduce? Shouldn't some restrictions be placed on grifters, murderers, rapists, creeps, losers, and freaks?

Why is a woman not allowed to terminate a rapist's pregnancy, but a rapist can have his child born?

Why Do Old White Men Get To Decide?

Even good old Catholic Ireland solved that question.

Texas? Texas and several states consider it a question of morality. "It's murder!"

Wars are mass murder for both sides. Wars do not kill lentil size specks. Wars kill grown-up soldiers who are fathers and mothers and men and women, and the old and young, boys and girls, but old white men don't care about those fully living people.

Those people are so what in the battle of war or just plain fodder.

Those lives are expendable. They fight and get killed or get maimed in conflicts started by old white men.

That is okay, decide old white men.

Read more by this author: