Texas Governor Abbott Is The Wizard Of Pregnancy

What if a 12-year-old girl, who hasn't started her menstrual cycle, is raped by a relative or neighbor? How could she know if she were pregnant before 5 weeks, Governor Abbott?

What if there isn't a doctor in the area or a Planned Parenthood? Suppose there isn't anyone except the knowledgeable Governor Abbott of Texas, oh yes, and the U.S. Supreme Court.

Often, a young woman does not begin her periods until she is older due to malnutrition or anorexia, but she can still get pregnant. So what does she do then, Governor Abbott? Huh?

Silence.

Is there humming from the Texas Governor’s mansion? Is he looking into his crystal ball? Or finger to the wind?

Maybe the good Governor will tap into common sense and eventually have an honest answer like saying he was totally off base, made a dopey mistake, misread the information, and would never want that situation to happen to his daughter?

It’s often noted that if men were to get pregnant, abortion would be legal and routinely available as easily as a haircut. Moreover, male abortion would be celebrated openly, with the same gusto, high fives, and belly bumps as when watching their favorite team score a winning touchdown.

"What's your story, this time?"

"I got knocked up on a blind date. She assaulted me."

Still no reply from Texas Governor Abbott?

Women are waiting for answers.

