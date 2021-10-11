Barron Trump Says That Thanks To His Black Girlfriend His Favorite Music Is Now Hip Hop

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 11 October 2021

image for Barron Trump Says That Thanks To His Black Girlfriend His Favorite Music Is Now Hip Hop
An insider say DJT is not happy that Barron is dating a black girl.

MAR-a-Lago – (Satire News) – Many political experts, pundits, and reporters all agree that 15-year-old Barron Trump may end up having more sense than all the other Trumpers including Donald Jonathan, Ivanka, Don Jr, and Eric.

Barron has recently started dating a black girl, who he says is the prettiest girl he has ever seen.

Melania absolutely loves the young girl, named Quantaneesha Apple.

The former first lady said “Dees blackish girl, she has gots dee mostest cuteyest deempulls dat I has eber, eber seened.”

Meanwhile Trump The Chump (Donald Jonathan) has said behind closed doors that he really thinks that young Barron is just amazed at the fact that she knows the words to over 700 of the latest hip hop and rap songs.

SIDENOTE: One of Barron's teachers said he told him that ever since he and Quani have been dating his favorite genre of music has gone from heavy metal to hip hop.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Barron TrumpGirlfriendhip hopMelania TrumpRap

