DNA Tests Show That a Baltimore Bus Driver is Barron Trump’s Biological Father

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 6 October 2021

image for DNA Tests Show That a Baltimore Bus Driver is Barron Trump’s Biological Father
Woodley Plixette says he first met Melania at the Macy's cosmetic department in Manhattan.

BALTIMORE – (Satire News) – BuzzFuzz has just uncovered a story that had been hidden from the entire country by the Trump family for 15 years.

BuzzFuzz reporter Taffeta Kixx said that after following several leads, she has discovered that Donald Jonathan Trump is not the biological father of his youngest son Barron Trump.

Miss Kixx, using what she called a various array of sources and references, has found that Barron’s biological father is actually Woodley P. Plixette, who is employed as a Baltimore city bus driver.

Miss Kixx stated that DNA test results show that the chances that Mr. Plixette is actually Barron’s daddy are an astounding 99.03%.

When Donald Jonathan Trump was told about the results he huffed and puffed, and took three quick bites out of his Big Mac, before saying in his usual lying Trumpian manner, “The results are fake, they’re not real, they’re a hoax, and this is all just a damn witch hunt being carried out by Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Shumer, Jeff Sessions, Loretta Lynn, and Queen Elizabeth.”

Meanwhile, Melania Trump when asked to comment, simply commented, “I has to sez dat I dunt has a cumment about Plixy.” ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Barron TrumpDNADonald Trumppaternity test

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more