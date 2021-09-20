The Memory of Melania Trump Emerges Once Again

Remember when babies and children were ripped from their mother’s arms at the Mexican border and put into cages? Mrs. Trump took a trip to the Mexican border wearing a green jacket. Printed on the back of the jacket in sloppy white letters was: I don't care, do you?

Lots of criticism continued about the meaning of the jacket's message. Maybe Melania, Didn't care, or her feeling was, So what? or perhaps, Get me out of here.

After she visited the border, Mrs. Trump's office stated that the children looked happy and well-fed. Also, their cages did not have dirt floors like their homes.

At the latest Vogue Met Gala, Representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez wore a white strapless tuxedo evening gown. On the back of her dress, written in bright lipstick red, was printed, Tax the Rich!

Sweet!

The rich didn’t agree—lots of criticism about the meaning of that suggestion. The rich claimed, that boo, hoo, they already paid taxes.

Hold it there. Apply the brakes.

Melania’s husband gave the top 3% of US taxpayers a gigantic, delicious, tasty tax break, which US House Representative Ocasio-Cortez may have been addressing.

Perhaps Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez should borrow and wear Melania’s green jacket with the message in back reading, I don't care, do you? But add, So pay up!

