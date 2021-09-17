Trump To Have Surgery To Remove His Female Ovaries

LOS ANGELES – (Satire News) – Melania has just let the cat (or rather the ovaries) out of the bag.

She let it slip to her BFF LeBron James, that her husband, the United States income tax evader, recently learned that he has two female ovaries next to his duodenum.

At first the Trumptard thought that his doctor was just kidding. Then he said that it’s just a hoax being perpetuated by nurses, who certainly must be Democrats or maybe Jewish.

But the bottom line is that, Nancy Pelosi hit the nail right on the head, as she has been saying for at least 5 years, that she always thought that Trump, as sure as he is a lying SOB, had female ovaries inside of him, or maybe even possibly a cervix in his groin region.

When asked what in the world made her think that, she giggled and said that he just has that transgender look about him.

In Other News. Norway has called off their planned invasion of Iran due to the Sardine shortage.