Melania Trump Reveals The Reason Why She Suddenly Dropped Out of "Dancing With The Stars"

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – Melania Trump was reportedly thrilled that she was going to get to appear on this season’s “Dancing With The Stars.”

She had even told her most favorite daughter-in-law, Tiffany Trump, that she was so excited about getting to dance with the bad Russian boy, Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

But then during the first week of rehearsals, Melly got into a heated argument with British judge Len Goodman, who said that her language was totally atrocious, and that she had the worst accent in the history of worst accents.

Goodman said that no one in either the U.S. or the U.K. says “Be best.” The old British geezer then commented that Mrs. Trump has got one hell of an accent, which is even worse than the accent of the sexy Colombian firecracker Sofia Vergara.

Meanwhile, Tiffany Trump told CNN's Don Lemon that her step-mother then approached one of the show’s producers and demanded that Goodman be fired and shipped back to foggy old England.

SIDENOTE: The producer said that, that was not going to happen and so Melania told to stick his mirror ball trophy up his butt hole and she returned back to Mar-a-Lago.