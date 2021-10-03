An NBA Player, Who Shall Go Nameless, Has Verified That Melania Trump Does In Fact Have a Tattoo on Her Ass

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – Several of the nation’s top tattoo artists have been saying for sometime now that the former first lady, who is married to that orange blob of unadulterated fat, as his former lawyer (fixer) Michael Cohen calls him, does in fact have body ink (i.e. a tattoo).

Stormy Coin with The Daily Dirt has verified (from a pro basketball player), that Melania has a tattoo of a baby Slovenian dragon on her right ass cheek.

According to the number one information guru, Andy Cohen, Melly got the tattoo back in her hometown of Xyzxyz, Slovenia, when she was working as a pole dancer at the age of 25.

Cohen went on to say that at the time (1995), the tattoo cost $17, and he noted that with today’s inflation rate, that very same tattoo today, would cost about $324.97, (plus tax).

SIDENOTE: Miss Coin remarked that the unnamed basketball player recently told Anderson Cooper that he has seen Mrs. Trump’s butt cheek tattoo, and he commented that it looks very sexy, very pretty, and kissable-as-hell.