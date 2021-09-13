Melania Trump Confides To Her BFF That Donaldo Constantly Smells Like Big Macs and Preparation H

BEVERLY HILLS, California – (Satire News) – The Daily Dirt is reporting that Mrs. Donald Trump (aka Melania) confided to her BFF, Meghan Markle, that her husband, the twice-impeached DJT, has a horrendous smell that can permeate even when he's outdoors.

DD reporter Stormy Coin, spoke with Mrs. Trump, the former “Be Best” champion and talked about Slovenian recipes, Ivanka’s insecurities, and Mel’s former lingerie modeling career.

Talk soon got around to her hubby, who many are now referring to as “Orange Jumpsuit.”

Melania revealed to Miss Coin, that she actually told Meghan (Markle) that Donaldo almost constantly smells of Big Macs and Preparation H.

Trump admits to smelling like Big Macs, but says that he has never used Preparation H, and he does not even what it looks like or even how to spell it.

He then stated (lied) that the smell is actually from a type of llama hooves-based hair spray that he has imported from Bolivia once a month.