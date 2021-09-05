The List of The Top 12 Donald Trump Nicknames

Sunday, 5 September 2021

Putin's personal favorite nickname for Trump is "Pee-Pee Tape Donnie."

CHICAGO – (Satire News) – The Chicago Daily Wind newspaper, along with stand-up comedian Zydeco Dupree, have just compiled a list of nicknames that DJT has acquired over the last 4 or 5 years.

The list originally had over 90 nicknames, but with the help of noted New York City shock jock, Howard Stern, the list was reduced down to the top 12.

THE LIST OF THE TOP 12 DONALD TRUMP NICKNAMES

1. Rhino Ass
2. The Orange Douche Bag
3. The Mar-a-Lago Liar
4. The Golfing Peckerwood
5. Cheeto Face
6. Old Jumbo Trumpo
7. Baby Fingers
8. The Pussy Grabbing Nazi
9. The Tweet Creep
10. Acorn Dick
11. Carrot Face
12. Spanky (Given to him by Stormy Daniels)

NOTE: Melania’s favorite nickname for Donaldo, is "Little Pee-Pee."

