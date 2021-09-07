The New Taliban Regime Warns That Anyone Using The Derogatory Term "Camel Toe" Will Be Arrested and Exiled To Siberia or Minnesota.

KABUL, Afghanistan – (World Satire) – Afghanistan’s Taliban Government says that they will not put up with it’s citizens verbally, emotionally, physically, and sexually attacking women.

Taliban leader General Abdali Tibia Nim-Nim, informed The Sandstone News Agency that belittling, offending, insulting, and degrading women is the job of the new Taliban regime, known affectionately as the Talibanners.

He went on to say that anyone, not a member of the newly formed Taliban government, who is caught offending women will be arrested and exiled to either Siberia or Minneapolis, Minnesota.

General Nim-Nim added that he will not stand for any man, woman, or transgender using the derogatory term camel toe.

He said that he realizes and understands that the American people use the term camel toe, just like they use terms such as global warming, Google it, and let’s go get a Big Mac.

