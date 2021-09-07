Texas And Taliban Women’s Rights

While the roaming Taliban men use their whips on women who are not fully covered, Texas is forcing women who are victims of rape or incest to give birth to unwanted pregnancies.

While the Texas legislators have not okayed stoning women for pre-marital sex or adultery, in Taliban land, the neighborhood takes part in a vigilante form of justice and buries the woman up to her neck and stone her to death. Sometimes, her entire family may also be in jeopardy of vigilante justice.

Texas didn't go that far. Instead, Texas legislators introduced a different vigilante law, which the U.S. Supreme Court declined to block. The Texas law forbids a woman from having an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. In addition, if anyone were to assist her in seeking to terminate her pregnancy, i.e., a cab driver, a neighbor, or mother, anyone can sue the helper for $10,000. Boom! Fast! The law! Texas law!

Texas law? The home of Neiman Marcus? The Dallas Cowboys? Pianist Van Cliburn? Governor Ann Richards? Magnificent Texas State Senator Barbara Jordan? Oh yes, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated there.

So Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives and mother of five, promised new legislation to ‘codify Roe v. Wade’ and make certain U.S. women have access to reproductive health care as needed.

To codify means it would become Federal Law.

No longer a Supreme Court issue (with 3 Trump appointments), a women’s healthcare would become Federal Law.

And no $10,000 penalty by any vigilante.

Texas legislators pushed Roe v Wade to become codified and Federal Law.

Way to go, Texas!

