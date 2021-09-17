Barry Blobfish still not trending on twitter

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Friday, 17 September 2021

image for Barry Blobfish still not trending on twitter
A Blobfish you say. Where?

Despite many attempts, #BarryBlobfish still hasn't trended on Twitter.

Blobfish, known for their comedic miserable expressions and pinkness are not the most attractive of creatures, as Barry a Blobfish of quite an upbeat and even temperament pointed out.

'Yes, I would like to become a trending topic on Twitter, but I don't think it is likely to happen' said Barry. 'But, I live in hope that someone somewhere might read this, and start it up, I mean far stranger things have happened, haven't they?'

Yes, making up a conversation with a fish for one thing.

Other Hashtags that haven't trended include
#Colincod
#MontegomeryMonkfish
#Walterweasal

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
FishGoldfishLocalsocial mediaTwitter

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more