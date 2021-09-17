Barry Blobfish still not trending on twitter

Despite many attempts, #BarryBlobfish still hasn't trended on Twitter.

Blobfish, known for their comedic miserable expressions and pinkness are not the most attractive of creatures, as Barry a Blobfish of quite an upbeat and even temperament pointed out.

'Yes, I would like to become a trending topic on Twitter, but I don't think it is likely to happen' said Barry. 'But, I live in hope that someone somewhere might read this, and start it up, I mean far stranger things have happened, haven't they?'

Yes, making up a conversation with a fish for one thing.

Other Hashtags that haven't trended include

#Colincod

#MontegomeryMonkfish

#Walterweasal