Woman has the birdie song as an ear-worm

Sunday, 12 September 2021

No, how does that song go again?

Penny Farthing, a 39-year-old woman about town has told people that she currently has The Birdie Song as an earworm.

'I had a really bad fever dream last night, remembering a family wedding, and seeing Uncle Derek dancing to the Birdie Song, and now I can't get it out of my head.

'That's another, Can't Get You Out of My Head, see, now you have both of those songs going around in your head. Like that other Kylie song, it is Spinning Around, and like that other one by Pete Burns.....

'Oh, god I need to listen to Enya to stop this.'

