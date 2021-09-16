Millenial shocked to realise old people know a lot about the world as well

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Thursday, 16 September 2021

image for Millenial shocked to realise old people know a lot about the world as well
Yeah, I have forgotten what I came here for as well.

Millenial Luke Cosgrove is shocked to learn that old people know a lot about the world as well.

'Like I was talking to my Dad the other day, and he was telling me all about Pink Floyd and the Beatles, and I was shocked to learn that he knew about them before I was even born.'

'And then' continued Luke 'I was talking to my Mum about social inequalities, and she started telling me all about the 1970s, and it was almost like she was there, what she was telling me seemed to be first-hand knowledge'.

'I really don't know what to believe' he said forlornly 'sadly, I don't think I am the smartest one in the room'.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

