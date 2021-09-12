Man regrets buying a set of dumbells, again

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Sunday, 12 September 2021

Gary, man get your act together.

After buying a set of dumbells in the first lockdown, Gary Johnson regrets buying a second set, as he lost the first set.

'Now I have two sets of dumbells, and I regret buying the first one' said the easily confused chap.

'I couldn't believe it when I realised I had misplaced the first one. I mean, I do it with books, and CD's, but you can never have too many of those things, can you?'

Colin, Gary's neighbour has borrowed them and has not returned them yet, as he did with a couple of Gary's friends and a former partner. Gary doesn't seem to hold any ill will towards Colin. He is a bit of a strange chap like that really.

