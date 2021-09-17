That pub band who play classic rock are still going

Although they have a collected age of 273 pub band Lemon Twist are still playing the music that they loved in the 1970s.

The band's youngest member, singer Cassidy Wainwright 63, can still hit the notes for The Boys Are Back in Town, Alright Now, and Daytipper, but struggles to hit the high notes in Bohemian Rhapsody.

Poodle haired guitar noodler Wayne Hemmingway is still banging away, whilst drummer Norris 'Thumper' Watson, the group's newest recruit and 73 years old sees nothing wrong with what they are doing.

'It is what it is man' he said, through too much nasal hair 'We play the music we like, for people who like to listen to it.'

Customer Ike Likely said 'Who are these old duffers. They can't even lift the equipment out anymore. Give me a young band playing chart hits any day.'