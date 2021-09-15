Toddler realising world doesn't revolve around him

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Wednesday, 15 September 2021

image for Toddler realising world doesn't revolve around him
A Toddler called Brian? Whatever next.

Toddler Brian Worthington has the sinking feeling that the world doesn't revolve around him, as he always thought it did.

'It was shocking' said Brian 'I was having a tantrum in the shop, and Mum and Dad just ignored me. The lady at the check-out ignored me, all of the teenagers, and the goths, they didn't seem to care. It was almost as if I didn't really matter. Does everyone feel like this?'

Yes, Brian, they do. The world will never revolve around a toddler with a snotty nose. You will never be a millionaire, a rock star, a football player, it is the world we live in chap. You need to get used to it.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

