That book could have been a bit shorter, say book group

Members of Chutney on the Fritz's book club, which meets at the Hipster and Farrow pub in Grange Lane, have all said that their latest choice 'How to do something to some people and get away with it' could have been a bit shorter.

Former teacher, so unelected leader of the group Penny Farthing said 'We all agreed that the book should have been a bit shorter, it only needs half the pages to tell the story. Also, because no film has ever been made from it, we don't think it is very good.'

Fellow member Sandy Shoes said 'Reading. Are we meant to read the books? I just thought we came for the Wine'.