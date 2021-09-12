Man living his life like it is a choose your own adventure book, again

Oh Mr Smallwood, you thought you would do that did you?

Derek Smallwood is living his life as if it is a choose your own adventure book, even though the last time he tried it it was a disaster.

Derek revealed the story in his recently Amazon Kindle Published best-seller,
CYOA - Just Do it, wherewith every single choice he was offered, he took the one that made the least sense.

'Yes, at the time it seemed sensible to do what I did, but in hindsight, it wasn't. When the choice was to go to work or go to the bowling alley, I went bowling. When it was spending time with my partner, or the pub, I went to the pub, so now I am single, jobless, and putting my last hopes of financial freedom into a book that is selling for £2.99 on Amazon, and they get 30% of anything I sell. I am, as they say living the dream'.

Derek isn't living the dream, and neither will you. Dreams are like politicians, they offer so much more than they deliver, and they always lie.

