The 9/11 Red Tie And Orange Sombrero

Donald Trump was babbling again on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11. The eloquence of President Biden and that of all the former living presidents on the 20th Anniversary made Donald Trump’s predictable babbling sound and smelled like last week’s garbage. Trump used the solemnity of the occasion to refer to President Biden as a “fool.”

Trump’s appearance was also sloppy. Wearing a red tie on the anniversary of 9/11 was like wearing an orange sombrero at a funeral. The guy doesn’t understand decorum. Like the word Nobel, he probably also can’t spell the word.

During his babbling, he ranted about President Biden’s act in pulling out of Afghanistan. He described Biden by using the word weak. Weak is the same word he uses to describe people who wear masks against Covid.

Apparently, Trump doesn’t realize that when he claimed to have bone spurs to avoid serving in Vietnam, he confessed to being a weak sister, draft-dodging, feeble-minded coward.

President Carter, 96, did not make any of the 9/11 ceremonies. Instead, he and former First Lady Roslyn Carter observed the day in their home.

From Texas, former President George Bush compared the terrorists of 9/11 to the violent extremists who stormed the Capitol on June 6th.

Trump called them patriots.

Queen Elizabeth wrote that her thoughts and prayers remain with the victims, survivors, and families affected, as well as the first responders and rescue workers called to duty. Bravo!

The red tie should have faded, and the orange sombrero wilted, but Trump went on to narrate a prizefight.

