Texas Is Crushing Voting Rights

First, it was women’s health rights, as in Roe v Wade, limiting women to receive a legal termination within the first 5 weeks of pregnancy. That was a Texas decision by men (Guess what?) who have never been or will ever be pregnant.

Why did men even have a voice in this issue? Do Texas women believe in the paternal, daddy is in charge and knows better rule? Will Texas men also decide what kind of pads or tampons women in Texas will use? Will they cancel Brazilian wax jobs at spas? Will they also sign into law limits on credit card spending by women?

Aren’t men usually consumed with baseball scores and basketball numbers?

Yes and no.

The Texas male-dominated Republican legislators have decided this time to focus on limiting voting rights. It seems too many people voted in the 2020 election and ending up dumping Donald Trump.

So, the Texas legislators decided to re-elect Trump in 2024 by restricting voting rights: ID for mail-in voting, banning drive-through, overnight voting, eliminating the number of voting precincts, all things un-American and signed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

And Texas can get away with it because the Supreme Court (with 3 Trump appointees) will support whatever Trump/Texas wants.

Time to grow up and think American, not Trump!

