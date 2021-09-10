Like Garbo, Trump Speaks Now And Then

Like silent film actress Greta Garbo, Donald Trump speaks now and then. Of course, many would prefer he spoke neither now or then. But he thinks he has something to say. Unfortunately, Trump's most recent something to say praised Confederate General Robert E. Lee after Lee’s statue was craned away. Trump, in effect, cried, “Boo, hoo.”

Trump lamented that the U.S. didn’t have any great generals leading the war in Afghanistan like General Robert E. Lee. If we had a General Lee today, the U.S. would have beaten the Taliban.

He’s calling all the Generals who fought in Afghanistan pussies. This from the bone spurs victim.

Trump presents questions: Does he think the south and General Lee won the Civil War? Why is Trump okay with traitors?

And why are pro-lifers always pro-war? War means killing not just your own, but the other side as well? Both sides who fight have beating hearts one can detect.

President Biden is pro-choice, but he is anti-war. Same with former President Obama. Texas Governor Greg Abbott, however, is a saber-rattling pro-war enthusiast but is also pro-life. Isn’t that the height of hypocrisy?

How can anyone be pro-life and pro-war? The same person can not hold both positions. Why would pro-lifers enact laws to protect a form of tumor half the size of a lentil but view a fully grown, living person as okay to kill?

It’s all just a power grab to keep a woman in the kitchen, etc. but let them keep their shoes.

